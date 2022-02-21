Ducati XDiavel Nera is a motorcycle equipped like a luxury sedan

Ducati joined forces with Poltrona Frau to create an XDiavel that brings together two of the things that Italy is famous for: speed and luxury. Limited to 500 units globally, the XDiavel Nera edition stands out with a level of opulence that's rarely seen in the two-wheeler segment.

Starting with the XDiavel makes sense: It's pegged on the luxury end of the motorcycle spectrum. And, while Poltrona Frau is better known for making furniture than for providing upholstery to a motorcycle manufacturer, it operates a division called Interiors in Motion that's tasked with working on two- and four-wheeled projects (in addition to various boats, trains, and planes); the Ferrari-powered Lancia Thema 8.32, the Volkswagen Phaeton, and the limited-edition Alfa Romeo 8C are among the cars that have been available with Poltrona Frau interior.

There is a much smaller surface to upholster on the XDiavel than on the Phaeton, so Poltrona Frau focused on the seat. Made by hand, it's available in five different colors called Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India, and Selva and it features laser-engraved X logos. Buyers will be asked to choose whether they want a standard seat, a wider one that's more comfort-oriented, or a backrest to carry a passenger.

Seat aside, the Nera stands out from other members of the XDiavel range with a two-tone gloss black and flat black livery and Ducati Red accents on the brake calipers and the valve covers. Gloss black-painted machined wheels add a finishing touch to the low-key design.

Power comes from a 90-degree, 1.3-liter V-twin engine tuned to develop 152 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 93 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. Brembo brakes on both wheels, an adjustable suspension system, and cruise control are among the list of standard equipment.

Ducati dealers have already started taking orders for the XDiavel Nera, and deliveries are scheduled to start in March 2022. Pricing starts at $29,795 before taxes and destination are factored in. In comparison, the XDiavel Dark costs $20,895 and the XDiavel S carries a base price of $25,595. Nera buyers will receive an edition-specific keychain and a document holder made with the same upholstery as the saddle.

