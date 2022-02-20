The new 'Mario Kart' courses will be playable even without the DLC | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

You'll be able to race the new "Mario Kart" tracks even if you don't buy the DLC

Thanks to the sleuths over at NintendoLife, we now know that Nintendo will be adding the tracks from the newly announced "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" Booster Course Pass to online multiplayer queues, regardless of whether or not players individually own the DLC. Nintendo clarifies this in the fine print on its UK website saying that:

"Courses from wave 1 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass can be played from March 18th locally or online in Friends and Rivals races, even if only one player owns the Booster Course Pass or has access to it as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. From March 22nd, courses from wave 1 will also appear in the Random selection when playing Global or Regional races with anyone online."

So there you have it, if you're not a "Mario Kart" campaign player, you can still experience the new tracks without buying the DLC or subscribing to the Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack service, but you'll have to leave it up to the "Mario Kart" online gods to randomly decide which tracks you'll be able to race, and how often.

"Monster Energy Supercross 5" has a new gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer is out for the latest installment of "Monster Energy Supercross" giving players their first look at it before release. The trailer shows third and first person camera angles during an indoor Supercross event against 21 other racers. It looks pretty fun, and we can't wait to see more of the game when it releases on March 17. For now, check out the trailer below.