Reveals of the 2022 F1 cars are coming fast and heavy, and at this point, six teams have already shown off their redesigned cars. Those teams include Haas, McLaren, Red Bull, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes. That means that over half of the 20-car grid is set for the 2022 season, so we figured it was time to provide you all with a place to see all the cars at once.

The gallery above holds photos of all the cars revealed as of this article’s publishing, and below you’ll see all the cars broken down by teams and drivers, along with quotes from the drivers and team leaders that come via F1’s official website where the cars were revealed.

Mercedes W13 - Lewis Hamilton and George Russel

"It just takes you back to being a kid," Hamilton said. "I think it’s always exciting watching, I mean with this new era of car, we’ve never seen such a drastic change, right?

"So it’s such a huge change in so many ways, that it’s just been really interesting seeing the designers and everyone coming together to find the best ways of creating a masterpiece."

“It feels incredible, obviously Lewis and I have driven so many laps in the simulator of this,” Russel said. “We’ve seen all the drawings, we’ve had so many meetings and presentations about it, but suddenly seeing it all come together, seeing all of the men and women who have put so much hard work and grit into making this, and coming together here, I think it looks incredible.

“And I think the silver [coming] back, we’ve had an incredible livery with the black in the past couple of years – but the silver back on track I think is going to look incredible."

Ferrari F1-75 - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

“I think it looks aggressive, it looks radical, and I think it looks beautiful also… I just hope it’s fast,” said Sainz. “It’s innovative, different, thinking a bit out of the box. I like it because it’s just radical, which is what you want to see when you see a new car.”

“Yes, I do [like the livery],” Leclerc said. “I think it fits perfectly. It’s a bit of a dark red, looks a bit more aggressive, but for a car like this, I think it fits perfectly. We have the 75-year anniversary logo which I think fits well with the color scheme, we are trying to represent the old days of Ferrari, you know, and I think this color is a mix of what we had last year at the front, with what we had at the back.”

McLaren MCL36 - Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

“Last year was my best in Formula 1 so far, and I’m really proud of what I achieved as a driver, and what we achieved as a team,” Norris said. “But I know that the best is yet to come, and my aim is to carry the positive momentum we built up over the last year and take that with me into this exciting new era of Formula 1.”

“There’s always a nervous excitement around the start of the new season, but that’s turned up to 11 when you enter a new era of regulations,” Ricciardo said. “Having been through several regulation changes now, I feel like I’m able to use that energy to help me adapt to new cars, new ways of driving and ultimately new ways of racing.”

Red Bull RB18 - Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

“We believe that we have a good car,” Christian Horner, Team Principal, said. “RB18 is coming to life. Seeing it today is fantastic. It is a culmination of a huge effort from the team. I’m looking forward to seeing it out on the track in anger.”

“Because it’s new regulations, it’s going to evolve very, very quickly,” Horner continues. “I think by the time we get to the first race, the car’s not going to look very much like this and I think the evolution will be very, very quick as we progress through the season.”

Aston Martin AMR22 - Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

“Look at that car, who wouldn't feel excited about the prospect of racing that?” Vettel said. And when it comes to hopes for the season, I do not think anyone really knows what to expect. There are new rules and of course all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right.

“This is not only a big opportunity for Aston Martin, but also for all the teams,” Stroll said. “We just have to believe that we have done a better job and I know that everyone involved is working unbelievably hard to give Seb and me the best chance. At the same time, we have to be realistic heading into the new season.”

Haas VF-22 - Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin

“It’s that time of year where you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track,” said team owner, Gene Haas.

“We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past, and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place – I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends,” Haas concluded.

