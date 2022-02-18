2022 Mini Hardtop Brick Lane Edition is inspired by London's East End

Mini announced three special-edition models in February 2022, and it's not stopping there. It unveiled a fourth car called Brick Lane Edition that draws inspiration from London's East End to give the two- and four-door variants of the Hardtop Cooper S more flair.

Visually, the Brick Lane Edition stands out from the standard Hardtop with White Silver Metallic exterior paint, a Soul Blue roof panel, black door mirror caps, and chrome trim. Soul Blue, Frozen Blue, and Mint graphics on the hood add a finishing touch to the look while creating a link between the car and the bricks that Brick Lane gets its name from. Mini also added 17-inch wheels painted black, decals above the rocker panels and edition-specific badges on both sides. These changes are relatively minor, but they give the Mini a cool look.

Leather-upholstered and heated front sport seats are among the highlights in the cabin. The long list of standard features also includes a panoramic moonroof, piano black interior trim, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and a Harman-Kardon surround-sound system.

You won't find bricks or blue accents in the engine bay. Power comes from a stock, Cooper S-sourced 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged to develop 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It spins the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, but a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic linked to a pair of shift paddles is available at no extra cost.

Mini dealers across the nation will begin receiving the Hardtop Brick Lane Edition in March 2022. Pricing starts at $36,525 for the two-door model and $37,525 for the four-door, figures that include a surprisingly reasonable $850 destination charge.

This isn't the first time that a British brand unveils a special-edition model inspired by London's East End. In late 2021, Triumph channeled the "the vibrant, custom-classic motorcycle culture of London's East End" into the head-turning Street Twin EC1 Special Edition.

