2023 Porsche Macan T revealed with handling focus, 4-cylinder engine

This is the 2023 Porsche Macan T, and it’s the first four-door Porsche to wear the “T” badge. Yes, before now, the T models were reserved for the 718 twins and the 911. It stands for “Touring,” and it signals an entry-level model that is imbued with more agile handling and a sportier look.

Since the T is meant to be an affordable performance model, it’s based on the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder base model. Power is the same as the base Macan at 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, but the T isn’t about added speed.

To make the Macan T handle better, Porsche fits its Porsche Active Suspension Management system as standard equipment. When you option the adaptive air suspension on top of PASM, it’s also fitted with model-specific anti-roll bars that are stiffened to decrease body roll and increase handling sharpness. The Porsche Traction Management system gets its own T-specific tuning that increases the power bias to the rear axle. And if you want to take it even further, you can option Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus that’s been modified for the T model to better handling even further.

Other notable standard equipment is the Sport Chrono Package that gets you Porsche’s launch control for a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds. Plus, it comes with model-exclusive 20-inch Macan S wheels in “dark titanium” — the exclusivity is in the titanium paint finish (pictured in the gallery above).

When it comes to appearance upgrades, the Macan T uses contrast trim painted in Agate Gray Metallic to set itself apart. You’ll find this finish on the front bumper trim, side mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and rear logo. The now-standard Sport tailpipes are painted in high gloss black, and so are the window surrounds.

The interior features eight-way power and heated sport seats that are upholstered in a Sport-Tex Stripe pattern. Silver stitching meant to mimic the gray paint outside is used on the seats, steering wheel and headrest, the last of which is embossed with the Porsche crest. The steering wheel is a heated GT Sport wheel, and the door sills are done in black aluminum with a “Macan T” logo embossed in them.

Pricing for the new T model isn’t available yet, but Porsche says it will be come spring when you’ll be able to configure and order any 2023 model year Macan. Expect it to slot in right below the S in pricing, which has a base price of $66,750 for 2022.

Related video: