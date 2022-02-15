Watch runaway tire smash cops' windshield in dashcam video

Two police officers in Spring Township, Pa., were lucky to escape injury Monday when a runaway truck wheel bounced straight into the windshield of their SUV. All of which was caught on their cruiser's dashcam.

Apparently the driver of the pickup that lost the wheel was lucky, too, in avoiding injury. Also, other motorists who avoided the wheel after it bounced off the police car and over the lanes of traffic. The officers' Ford Explorer Interceptor, however, was not so lucky and suffered a good bit of damage.

The videos were posted to the department's Facebook page. Spring Township is in Berks County, outside of Reading and northwest of Philadelphia.