2023 Maserati Grecale starts taking off its camouflage

Maserati is still working on bringing the Grecale, its long-awaited entry-level SUV, to production. With a little over a month to go before the model's unveiling, the Italian company released a batch of preview images that give us the best look yet at the next addition to its lineup.

The prototype depicted in the images wears a black and white wrap that previews some of the Grecale's specifications and features, like the amount of storage space and leg room available in the cabin. Key figures remain under wraps, they're replaced by asterisks, and a message written on the wrap lets the Grecale tell on-lookers that it "can't tell you much more" about what's underneath. The photos are telling, though.

While previous images released by Maserati hid the SUV's finer design details, the latest batch shows the grille, headlights, some exterior trim pieces and cool-looking wheels with trident-shaped spokes that echo the firm's logo. Its profile is reminiscent of the Levante's in the sense that it unmistakably leans towards the sporty side of the SUV scale thanks to styling cues like a rakish roof line, though its rear wheel arches look less pronounced. Up front, it's a different story: the headlights are more rounded and positioned above the grille.

Out back, we spot horizontal lights connected by a piece of trim (or a well-hidden light bar) and four exhaust outlets. All told, the Grecale falls in line with Maserati's design language without blatantly copying the Levante. Its interior remains hidden for the time being, however.

Nothing is official yet, but earlier reports claim that the Grecale will ride on a version of the Giorgio platform that underpins several members of the Alfa Romeo range, including the Stelvio and the Giulia. If that's accurate, rear-wheel-drive will likely come standard (at least in some markets) and all-wheel-drive will be available as well. We know that a high-performance Trofeo version will ultimately join the range.

Aimed directly at the Porsche Macan, the 2023 Maserati Grecale will make its debut on March 22. Production will start shortly after.

