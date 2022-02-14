Lexus reveals more photos of its future electric sports car

Lexus previewed its Electrified Sport late last year amongst a gaggle of other EVs the company says is coming by 2030. However, photos of the two-door sports car were in short supply back then. That changes today.

Now, you can see the battery electric sports car in all its glory with a number of images from different angles, in a fresh batch released by Lexus. Unfortunately, the new images are not accompanied by new information. This means we’re still dealing with the same set of details Lexus provided a couple of months ago. The EV is predicted to have a 0-60 mph time in the mid-2-second range, and its total range is going to be greater than 430 miles. The latter part of that spec breakdown is reliant on the use of solid-state batteries, so we’ll just have to wait and see if that tech comes to fruition by the time this sports car launches.

As for the photos, we’re just as entranced by this Lexus as we were before. It’s meant to revive “the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA,” and its two-door coupe body style with the extra-long hood is certainly working in our eyes. We can’t be sure how much of this concept’s design will reach production, but if the final car looks like this, it’s going to be a stunner. Lexus’ recent track record on two-door luxury sports cars has us thinking positively, too — just look at the LC 500 as proof.

More details on the car and its timing are likely a long way out at this point, but at least there are some pretty pictures to look at in the meantime.

