2022 Ford F-150 gets another price hike of $1,500 after tonight

In November, we got word of pricing for all but one trim of the 2022 Ford F-150. At that time, MSRP increases over the 2021 year were modest, ranging from $350 on the base XL to $715 on the Lariat. In December, Ford raised pickup prices again, this time with more feeling. The entry-level XL went up by just $350 again, but the STX Appearance Package for the XL got bumped up by $530, and every other F-150 trim rose by $880. Now, barely six weeks into 2022, thanks to the F150Gen14 forum we know that another even steeper hike will take effect come tomorrow, Feb. 15 — and it's not limited to the trucks.

For the F-150, a dealer memo sent out Feb. 10 reveals every trim except the base XL will cost an additional $1,500 except for the Raptor, which will cost an additional $3,300. The STX Appearance Package, available on XL SuperCab and SuperCrew trims and costing $2,310, will go up another $500. And all Super Duty models will cost $1,000 more.

Buyers who placed F-150 orders on or before Feb. 14 will be spared the upcharge, the memo making clear, "2022 model units invoiced prior to February 15, 2022 will not be re-invoiced."

But hear this:

The Edge, Escape, Explorer and Mustang GT will be more expensive, too, come midnight. Edge MSRP rises by $750 across the board. The Escape sees increases of anywhere from $250 to $675. The Explorer will cost anywhere from $480 to $1,100 more. And the Mustang GT is about to go up by $825, while the Shelby GT500 is about to go up by $1,090. Certain option and package prices are also going to cost more, from an extra $100 for the Escape's Panoramic Vista Roof to an additional $500 for the Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package.

If you're on the fence about one of these vehicles and you like saving money, now might be a good time to jump. Check out the F150Gen14 forum for the complete memo and full details.