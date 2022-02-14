  2. Ford
  3. F-150 News
Report

2022 Ford F-150 gets another price hike of $1,500 after tonight

Edge, Escape, Explorer, and Mustang GT cost more, too

Feb 14th 2022 at 4:00PM
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV side
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear three quarter mid
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV arty front
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV high front three quarter
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front three quarter
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate light
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV man step
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed outlet
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed tape measure
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior driver
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV jumbo screen
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV HVAC
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV IP
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wood trim
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter up
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter down
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV center console
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tray out
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV phone charging
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV steering wheel
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wheel badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front seats
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV seat badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear cupholders
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat power
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV backseat up bin down
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat up bin up
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear door storage

In November, we got word of pricing for all but one trim of the 2022 Ford F-150. At that time, MSRP increases over the 2021 year were modest, ranging from $350 on the base XL to $715 on the Lariat. In December, Ford raised pickup prices again, this time with more feeling. The entry-level XL went up by just $350 again, but the STX Appearance Package for the XL got bumped up by $530, and every other F-150 trim rose by $880. Now, barely six weeks into 2022, thanks to the F150Gen14 forum we know that another even steeper hike will take effect come tomorrow, Feb. 15 — and it's not limited to the trucks.

For the F-150, a dealer memo sent out Feb. 10 reveals every trim except the base XL will cost an additional $1,500 except for the Raptor, which will cost an additional $3,300. The STX Appearance Package, available on XL SuperCab and SuperCrew trims and costing $2,310, will go up another $500. And all Super Duty models will cost $1,000 more.

Buyers who placed F-150 orders on or before Feb. 14 will be spared the upcharge, the memo making clear, "2022 model units invoiced prior to February 15, 2022 will not be re-invoiced."

But hear this:

The Edge, Escape, Explorer and Mustang GT will be more expensive, too, come midnight. Edge MSRP rises by $750 across the board. The Escape sees increases of anywhere from $250 to $675. The Explorer will cost anywhere from $480 to $1,100 more. And the Mustang GT is about to go up by $825, while the Shelby GT500 is about to go up by $1,090. Certain option and package prices are also going to cost more, from an extra $100 for the Escape's Panoramic Vista Roof to an additional $500 for the Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package. 

If you're on the fence about one of these vehicles and you like saving money, now might be a good time to jump. Check out the F150Gen14 forum for the complete memo and full details. 

Featured Gallery2021 Ford F-150 Platinum PHEV

Ford F-150 Information

Ford F-150
X

