Aston Martin DBX and the craziest car redesigns | Autoblog Podcast #716

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. They chat about slumming it in the Aston Martin DBX, the brand's first SUV, which they didn't have terribly high expectations for yet utterly blew them away. Riswick in particular notes it's one of the best cars he's ever driven, describing it as a family GT car. They then switch to a very different family vehicle: the 2022 Kia Carnival, and the unique second-row seating arrangement we've dubbed the "Captain Kirk chair." Greg has also been driving the Chevrolet Tahoe Premier.

They also chat about two of Riswick's recent features: the 20 craziest car redesigns of the past 20 years and the best cars for snow.

Rundown

