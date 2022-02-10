2022 Ford Bronco Everglades packs a factory snorkel and winch

Ford's Bronco lineup is expanding yet again. The 2022 Bronco Everglades is the final version of the winch-and-snorkel-equipped prototype we saw running around in camouflage last year. While the final product may not be as spectacular as the also-new Bronco Raptor, it's a pretty neat bit of kit. And like the Raptor, existing Bronco reservation holders will be the first to get a crack at it.

The Everglades package is a far less comprehensive upgrade to the Bronco than Raptor is, for better or for worse. Fundamentally, you're getting an air intake snorkel along with a custom front bumper and a winch to mount to it. The rest is largely cosmetic, but the unique grille and fender graphics are the only purely visual upgrades. The Everglades' safari bar, rock rails and bash plates all provide some degree of off-road protection, at least, even if they don't convey any outright performance benefits. And lest we forget, Everglades also includes Sasquatch.

Besides, the big items we mentioned above are actually pretty impressive. Along with enabling a higher water fording depth (36.4 inches, up from 33.5"), it features a reversible intake. The panels on the front and back of the snorkel's upper section can be reversed, meaning the air inlet can be positioned to face either forward or rearward. The former will work just fine for normal conditions, but the rearward setup is ideal if you expect to pull a lot of dust or other particulates into the air intake. A snorkel on the roof may seem like it should allow for more than an additional three inches of water fording, but the fact of the matter is that the air intake position is only part of the equation. Both axles, the transfer case and the transmission were also modified with raised vents.

The 10,000-pound winch isn't quite as clever, but the way it's mounted is. Ford engineered the winch receiver into a bumper designed to work harmoniously with the Bronco's various computer-assisted safety systems, meaning it will not interfere with any forward-facing sensors and the bumper and crash structure should still perform up to factory standards in the event of a frontal collision.

Everglades will be based on the 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder making 300 horsepower; Ford's release made no mention of being able to option a V6. It should go on sale this summer but existing Bronco reservation holders can place their orders beginning in March. Pricing will start at $54,195 (including $1,495 for destination).

Related video: