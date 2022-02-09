Cadillac is throwing its hat into the new 2023 IMSA GTP class with a new prototype dubbed Project GTP. This race car will mark the brand's return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a two-decade absence.

The Dallara-based prototype will be powered by a new Cadillac engine paired to the common hybrid system mandated by the GTP class, which will welcome previous entries from Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) and Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh, previously DPi) to a single, tier-one prototype racing class.

“While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today,” said Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer, Cadillac. “It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

The final Cadillac GTP car will be shown this summer, but it won't hit the track until the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona.