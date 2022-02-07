Win a Ram TRX and a stunning $4.3 million Lake Tahoe dream home

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you’re looking for an insanely capable off-road pickup, as well as a mountain lodge and lake house to store it, look no further, because with this one giveaway you can win a 5,200 sq-ft Lake Tahoe dream home and a Ram TRX.

Here’s what we said about the TRX when we last drove it:

“The TRX hardware is firmly in the realm of absurdity, allowing it to attack just about any terrain or surface – assuming it can physically fit through. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 supplies 650 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels that lets it power out of mud and muck by aggressively flinging it skyward as though it has a vendetta against both the sky above and Earth below. This sort of driving is best done in Mud/Sand mode, as it sets the four-wheel-drive system, throttle response, transmission, suspension and steering into their ideal settings to have the most fun in the slick stuff. It works as advertised.

“Going 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds in a truck so large is already a mind-altering experience, but having the traction and ability to properly launch off-road is where the TRX truly sets itself apart. Those 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires, developed specifically for the TRX, dig into the mud and dirt, shooting you forward with far less scrambling and scrapping for purchase than you’d expect from such a sloppy surface. The Dana 60 solid rear axle, axle-hop damper and electronic limited-slip differential that Ram claims help those launches are all putting in the work that needs to be done. No matter the terrain, the TRX digs in, growls and shoots where you point it. If you’d rather move sideways, a quick stab of the traction control button relaxes the truck's nannies to do just that.

“The suspension is just as hardcore with the Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers and their remote reservoirs making this 6,396-pound lead weight of a truck more agile than it should be, yet forgiving at the same time. Its damping characteristics don’t provide the same pillowy and graceful off-road ride as, say, the Multimatic dampers on the much lighter Colorado ZR2 do, but that’s comparing apples to oranges on the weight scale. Ruts and uneven off-road surfaces do get transmitted to the cabin with a degree of harshness, but it’s a controlled harshness that you can live with through prolonged periods of being knocked around. It may seem counterintuitive to say, but the off-road ride could be likened to that of a sports car with adaptive dampers. The TRX is stiff and controlled when you want it to be, but then you can dial the damping back to a more forgiving level when you’re simply moseying along. Ram got the tuning right for the off-road enthusiast with this one.

“The TRX’s ground clearance of 11.8 inches makes moguls a cinch and gives you the confidence to point it anywhere and trust that the truck will clear it. And even if you do end up scraping, the five skid plates and steel bumpers will make sure you don’t come home with any missing pieces.

“Sitting in the driver seat is like ruling from a leather-covered throne atop an impenetrable fortress. The truck oozes a sense of invincibility, which can lead to dangerous overconfidence off-road, but it sure is a fun one to experience. Other off-roaders stare as you pass by. Throttle stomps will have necks snapping and wildlife on the run. It’s rather ridiculous, really, but that’s what makes it so fun.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit After-School All-Stars, which Omaze says “work to provide free, comprehensive programs and essential resources for low-income students and families across the U.S. Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars’ mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. This mission has never been more important than now due to the pandemic and its effects. ASAS’ students and families are being disproportionately affected by multiple layers of crises. These programs are vital to improve students' in-person and remote learning experiences and serve as a tool to amplify student voices.”

If you want this combo, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is February 25, 2022.

