Maserati Fuoriserie customization program arrives in the U.S.

Furioserie means "custom-built" in Italian, and luxury automaker Maserati introduces the word to U.S. and Canada with its Fuoriserie customization program. Now, this isn't custom custom, the way one would order a one-of-one Ferrari. It's more like Maserati's version of BMW Individual or Mercedes-Benz designo, opening access to new styles and colors, but doing so with the starting point of three themed collections.

We're not given too many details about how details distinguish the themes, but the Corse collection focuses on the brand's racing heritage, using "innovative pigments" to re-create historically accurate colors, and including "original components" (what other kind are there for an OEM?). Unica, which means "unique," serves fans of contemporary fashion, art and culture with color and materials palettes that look forward to next year's trends. Futura goes on ahead of the others, highlighting "an appreciation for technology and new materials" that balance performance with sustainability from the worlds of product design, interior decor and sportswear.

As examples of what can be done, Maserati created three Fuoriserie vehicles. The Corse-dressed Ghibli Trofeo adopts a livery recalling the Maserati Birdcage in Trofeo Blu, with 21-inch dark Orione ("orion") wheels red brake calipers outside, black and grey sport seats with the brand's Zegna Pelletessuta leather coverings and gloss carbon macro twill trim inside. We're not sure which collection the Orange Zest Metallic Levante Trofeo with its 22-inch Orione wheels pulls from, but it's got a full grain black leather interior with contrast stitching in a "living coral" hue. The Quattroporte Trofeo gets Verde Royale Metallic exterior paint, a set of 21-inch Orione wheels with black brake calipers, and the same Zegna-dressed sport seats and gloss carbon macro twill trim.

There's a survey Fuoriserie shoppers can take to find out which collection matches their personality. And that's only a starting point, Maserati saying that salespeople will work with the customer "to determine [the customer's core values" and so create an appropriately representative car.

Related video: