A few months ago, the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 was revealed with a bunch of off-road goodies to help it achieve a little more parity with trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. But GM has another full-size truck, the GMC Sierra, and it would seem silly to us if the company didn't share those parts. Based on these spy photos, it seems GM agrees.

Though thoroughly camouflaged, we can tell this truck is a GMC Sierra thanks to the sheetmetal on the doors and the distinct shape of the wheel arches. Under the wrappings, we can see that this Sierra features a very different front bumper to the current king of Sierra off-road models, the AT4X. The bottom edge is much higher for better clearance, particularly on the sides in front of the wheels. This is the same type of change applied to the Silverado ZR2's front end. It does appear to be missing the ZR2's skid plate, though we suspect that's a temporarily missing component on this prototype. One other off-road upgrade this Sierra features is a pair of rock rails to protect the rocker panels on the cab.

What we can't see are the shocks installed on this truck. If this is a GMC version of the ZR2, it should have the spool-valve shocks from Multimatic. They're some of our favorite suspension components on any vehicle. Other components it should have are locking front and rear differentials, 33-inch tires and a standard 6.2-liter V8.

Since the Silverado ZR2 is already revealed and ready for production, we would expect to see the GMC version soon. A good bet would be for a reveal in time for the 2023 model year. As for a name, it's hard to say, since we've already had AT4 and AT4X. It could be named something completely separate from the AT4 line.

