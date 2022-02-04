2022 GMC Hummer EV could get a rival from China's Dongfeng

The popularity of GMC's Hummer EV hasn't gone unnoticed in China. State-owned carmaker Dongfeng is reportedly planning to launch an electric version of the M50 Warrior, a Hummer-like off-roader, that will inaugurate a new sub-brand dedicated to battery-powered trucks.

Without citing sources, website Car News China wrote that the division will be called M, a letter that stands for something completely different if the cars that you're into come from Munich. Executives are initially planning three models called M18-1, M18-2, and M18-3, respectively. The M18-1 will reach the market first, and it's described as an electrified M50 Warrior (pictured) with seating for six.

Dongfeng will build the M18-1 on a new architecture called MORV that was developed in-house. The powertrain will develop up to 1,072 horsepower, which is 72 horses more than the most powerful version of the Hummer EV, yet the zero-to-60-mph time will check in at under 5 seconds, which is roughly 2 seconds more than the GMC. It will offer around 310 miles of range thanks to a 140-kilowatt-hour battery.

Another interesting point is that the M18-1 will supposedly be much lighter than the Hummer EV — it will even weigh less than the gasoline-powered M50 Warrior that it's based on. It will tip the scale at around 6,900 pounds and stretch about 205 inches long, compared to 9,046 pounds and 217 inches for the Hummer. Of course, these numbers are purely hypothetical until the truck starts rolling off the assembly line.

Speaking of, production is tentatively scheduled to start in 2023 in a factory that's currently being built in China. Dongfeng expects to sell approximately 4,160 units per month, though nothing suggests that the M18-1 will venture onto the GMC Hummer EV's home turf.

