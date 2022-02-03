Enter today to win a Can-Am Maverick X3 and a Chevy Tahoe Z71

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The problem with winning a UTV, if you can say there's a problem with winning a prize valued at five figures, is that in order to get it anywhere, most of us need a vehicle to tow it. I know my Subaru XV wouldn't be able to do the job. And that means shelling out some money that you probably weren't planning on spending. Thankfully, Omaze thought of that. Not only can you win a Can-Am Maverick X3 in this sweepstakes, but they're throwing in a Chevy Tahoe Z71 so you can tow it to your off-road playground.

Here are the specs of both the Can-AM and Chevy according to Omaze:

2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X RS Turbo RR with Smart-Shox

Maximum Seating: 4

Engine: 900cc Rotax Turbocharged triple-cylinder

Transmission: Quick Response System X (QRS-X) CVT

Drivetrain: 4WD with lockable front differential with Smart-Lok technology

Exterior Color: Triple Black

Maximum Horsepower: 195 hp

Maximum Torque: 90 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value (Can-Am + Car): $130,000

Cash Alt: $97,500

Special Features: digital display screens, Ergo-Lok cockpit and seating, 14” beadlock wheels and 30” tires, FOX PODIUM racing shocks, 22” of suspension travel, Smart-Shox with Dynamic Dampening Adjustment, LED headlights and taillights

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

Max Seating: 7

Powertrain: 5.3-liter EcoTec 3 V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Black

Interior Color: Jet Black

Horsepower: 355 hp

Torque: 383 lb-ft

Towing Capacity: 8,200 lbs

Special features: 20” FUEL® Rebel™ wheels, Toyo Open Country M/T tires, Rough Country suspension leveling kit, Hill Descent Control, 25.5 cubic feet of cargo space, 10.2” infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof

Here's what we thought of the Tahoe Z71 when we first drove it last year:

"Our Z71 featured the 5.3-liter engine, and it’s a perfectly adequate engine for this full-size SUV. It’s smooth and quiet, and the cylinder deactivation is completely imperceptible. The transmission is also smooth, doesn’t hunt for gears or hold them uncomfortably long. Keeping up with traffic isn’t a problem, but acceleration isn’t exciting by any means (especially in contrast to the Expedition's standard turbo V6). If you want some giddy-up in your SUV, you’ll definitely want the 6.2-liter engine – it’s just a shame you have to get the most expensive Tahoe to access it. We suspect we’ll like the diesel engine, too, based on our experience with it in GM’s pickup trucks.

"The Tahoe's ride and handling are ultimately pretty good for a full-size SUV, but there are some caveats. First, we tested a Tahoe with the optional air suspension, which could theoretically drive quite differently from one without it. Among those differences are the inclusion of different modes that tailor various vehicle settings to your preference. In default comfort mode, the Tahoe has a fairly soft ride that smooths out bumps nicely, though there's moderate body roll. Much of that is removed with the sport mode that firms up the suspension without making the ride unpleasant. Another benefit of the air suspension is the adjustable ride height. It can lower the Tahoe by two inches for easy ingress and egress, or it can raise the Tahoe by two inches for improved ground clearance. We're unsure where the fixed suspension tuning of a non-air Tahoe will lie, nor can we report about the available magnetically controlled suspension upgrade that should in theory be even better than the air springs.

"Through corners, the Tahoe is quite composed, even over rough surfaces. Credit goes as much to the new independent rear suspension as it does the air springs. Combined with the well-weighted and quite precise steering, the Tahoe is almost fun to hustle. The problem, whether talking about the ride or handling, is that the body feels too loose and flexible. Going over bumps you get plenty of shudders and vibrations through the body – some are to be expected in a body-on-frame vehicle, including in the Expedition, but the Tahoe had more than even the Silverado. Just when you think the IRS and air springs have made the Tahoe civilized, a jittery response to a small bump shatters the illusion.

"There's little to dissuade from the civility inside the radically remade interior. The rounded shape of the main dash is elegant and has a nice little cowl over the top for added visual interest. On higher trims, the dash is wrapped in nice simulated leather. It's all a sharp contrast to the lumpy, dreary Silverado interior, and indeed GM should be credited with giving the Tahoe (and GMC Yukon) a unique interior design from its pickup siblings. Ford just pressed copy and paste from F-150 to Expedition.

"Controls are easy to use and access with plenty of knobs and buttons. The standard 10-inch touchscreen is large, easy to read and reach, and it’s plenty responsive. Chevy also offers quite a bit of fancy technology including a 15-inch head-up display, dual 12.6-inch second-row monitors, and a wide array of trailering cameras. Those rear screens also can connect with the navigation system so rear passengers can locate and suggest destinations. Media can be shared between the two rear screens, too, or operated separately."

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which Omaze says, “inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential. Their world-class Club Experience at around 4,700 locations assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character, citizenship and a healthy lifestyle.”

If you want this combo, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is February 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.