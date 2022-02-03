2022 GMC Terrain from $600 to $900 less expensive

The 2022 GMC Terrain is another one of those vehicles that, despite current economic trends, costs less than the 2021 model year — and GMC hasn't cut equipment as a way to justify the cuts. That doesn't mean there aren't any changes, though. The base SL trim level is gone, the SLE taking over at the entry-level point. Opting for AWD on the SLE and SLT trims adds $1,600 to the price, no change from 2021. Slotting into the lineup to maintain a four-trim range is the AT4 model that tilts at off-road use. The top shelf Terrain Denali no longer comes with front-wheel drive, either, AWD the only choice now. That makes the only Denali $700 more expensive than shoppers could pick up a 2021 Terrain Denali for; however, the AWD model is less expensive.

Prices for the 2022 Terrain and the differences from 2021, after the $1,195 destination charge, are:

SLE FWD: $30,290 ($600 less)

$30,290 ($600 less) SLT FWD: $34,290 ($700 less)

$34,290 ($700 less) AT4 AWD: $36,390 (New model)

$36,390 (New model) DENALI AWD: $39,190 ($900 less)

As part of the refresh for 2022, all Terrains get larger grilles, all-LED exterior lighting with larger headlights and new C-shaped taillights. Both the AT4 and Denali get unique grille designs, the former fitting a gunmetal grey design with thick slats, the latter an all-chrome matter with more delicate lattice-work between the slats. The AT4 also boasts a front skid plate for protection, plus chunkier tires. The Elevation trim returns, too, as a black-out appearance package for the more entry-level SLE and SLT trims.

The interior is mostly unchanged except for a revised shifter panel — the buttons are new, but the same controversial design remains. There are new features available, though. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still standard, but now they're wireless. A head-up display is available as an option for SLT and AT4, while it comes standard on the Denali. The Denali also gets an 8-inch screen in the instrument panel.

Only the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder and nine-speed automatic have been announced for the Terrain, making the same 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque as before. We're expecting a higher-horsepower, larger-displacement engine to be offered in the near future.

Related Video: