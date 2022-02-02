This Bentley Bentayga can be yours if you enter to win it today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you thought Omaze was swinging for the fences this year with a Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition as a sweepstakes, their latest will blow you away. It’s a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8, a prize worth nearly a quarter-million dollars.

The 2021 Bentayga features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. That kind of power will propel you and up to four other passengers to a top speed of 180 miles per hour. If you so choose, you can tow up to 7,700 pounds, though we seriously doubt you’ll see any of these at the boat ramp on Saturday morning.

Win a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 - Enter at Omaze

The exterior obviously stands out, but as with most luxury SUVs, the interior is just as important, if not more so. Here’s what we had to say about the inside of the 2021 model, which was the first major refresh since the Bentayga was introduced in 2016:

“Of course, the interior is arguably the most important part of a Bentley. The center stack gets a new look; Bentley has provided a new steering wheel, new door trims and completely new seats. It’s built around new tech, as Bentley has integrated its 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the center stack directly below the new air vent design and clock, fully spanning the width of the area now. This system adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bentley has updated the car’s USB ports to USB-C outlets. Bentley has also adopted the fully digital instrument cluster from the Continental GT and Flying Spur, which allows you to customize the screen to a number of different views. Even the rear seat passengers are getting an upgrade, as Bentley has added a larger rear seat touchscreen control tablet that’s faster than before.

“There are some new convenience features added for the refresh, too. For example, the windshield washer jets are now integrated into the wipers and feature 22 heated washer jets in each arm. It’ll continue to be offered in four-, five- and seven-seat configurations. The four-seat version gains 3.93 inches in knee room this year due to better reclining seats, and even the five-seater has rear seats that recline more than last year.

“New trim and finishing options are available, most notable of those being the new dark tint diamond brushed aluminum. It’s meant to remind you of the front grille’s design. It’s made by “brushing the aluminum precisely, from multiple directions, to achieve a contemporary three-dimensional effect.” There are new quilting, stitching and color customization options available, too.”

The best part is that every donation supports We The Best Foundation. According to Omaze, “Founded by DJ Khaled, We The Best Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. They provide grants to nonprofit organizations and support individuals in underserved communities. Through scholarship funding, financial relief efforts and more, We The Best Foundation strives to help people become the best version of themselves by making their dreams come true."

If you want this luxury SUV, enter here. The deadline is February 3, 2022 at 11:59pm PT.