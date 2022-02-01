Get the latest car news and reviews delivered to your inbox with the Autoblog Daily Digest. Click here to sign up.
  2. Official
Official

U.S. auto dealers report mixed January results

Supply chain issues persist, but their impacts vary by automaker

Feb 1st 2022 at 2:20PM

The few remaining automakers who still report monthly U.S. sales are delivering mixed January results so far, with supply chain issues continuing to weigh on the industry's post-pandemic recovery. 

Hyundai snapped a months-long slide in January with a 10% bump compared to a year ago and its highest January sales ever, but the company's ongoing supply struggles are more obvious when January's numbers are put up against December's. Volume dropped 7% to 47,872 from a month ago, but Hyundai announced that its January numbers came with zero aid from fleet sales; 100% of the units delivered were retail. 

Kia's inventory constraints likewise held it back. Its sales slipped more than 5% compared to last January and more than 12% from December.

The story was similar at Mazda, where only the Mazda3 had a better January than it did in 2020. The small automaker finished the month down nearly 17% in volume compared to last January. 

Likewise, Subaru reported 44,158 vehicle sales in the U.S. for January 2022, a 4.8% decrease compared with January 2021. Subaru cited semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues.  

We will update this post as more results are reported. 

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X