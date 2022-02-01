This all-electric snow thrower is available at an epic 44% off for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've gotten away with a pretty mild winter so far this year, but it looks like much of the U.S. will be bracing for a ton of snow this week, making up for the lack of it over the past few months. If you have even a moderately sized driveway, it can feel like backbreaking work to shovel the snow every time a few inches falls, let alone a few feet. Even if you've got a stronger back than most, who wants to take the time? A good snow thrower can make your life a lot easier. If you've ever considered picking up a snow thrower in the past, this deal could be just the thing you've been waiting for.

This Snow Joe 22-inch snow thrower has over 2,900 Amazon ratings with a total review score of 4.3 out of 5. Keep in mind, this is an all-electric tool, so while you won't have to fill it with gas or oil, you will have to keep it plugged in, so make sure you have a good extension cord handy! If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, you can check out this battery-based EGO snow blower right here instead. Otherwise, learn more below or click here to check out this deal for yourself.

Features at a glance