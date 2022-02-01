2022 Aston Martin DBX707 wants to wear all the crowns

This is what Aston Martin was teasing last month, the DBX707. No mere litany of minor performance tweaks to create a marginally more expensive trim with an "S" or "GT" suffix, Aston Martin remade the DBX from front to back to create the most powerful and fastest superluxe CUV on the market. The English automaker calls the result "a sabre in a segment of sledgehammers."

The sharpest part of the edge lives under the revised hood, the DBX707 acquiring the same type of Mercedes M177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that powers AMG rockets like the AMG GT 63 S with upgrades like twin-scroll ball-bearing turbos. The 707 in the model's name comes from the output in metric horsepower, which pairs with a metric 900 Newton-meters of torque. Those sums equate to 697 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque in American units, 100% of which can be sent to the rear axle when the automatic torque split system decides. These are increases of 155 hp and 147 lb-ft compared to the standard DBX, and furthermore, they best the Lamborghini Urus by 56 hp, the Bentley Betayga Speed by 71 hp, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid by 27 hp.

The engine doesn't run out of go until 193 miles per hour, putting the DBX707's terminal velocity 3 mph above the next-fastest royal SUV, the Bentayga Speed. To help with matters at the other end of the speedo, Aston Martin acquired the wet clutch, nine-speed MCT Speedshift automatic transmission also used in AMGs, contributing faster cog-swapping. Using the new Race Start function and Pirelli P Zero summer tires, the result is a 0-60 dash of 3.1 seconds, an improvement of 1.2 seconds over the standard DBX, and only just behind the best times extracted from the Lamborghini Urus.

To achieve the final target of being the best handling of its kind, Aston Martin fettled every mechanical contributor to dynamism. Actual stiffness is up thanks to a cross brace between the front shock top mounts and a 0.16-inch thick panel under the body, perceived stiffness rises thanks to revised programming for the 48-volt anti-roll system responding to body roll with 50% more torque. Damper compression is up by 20% in front, 15% in back, while rebound climbs 10% in front, 5% in back, to go with further refinements to boost steering response. Speaking of which, the electronic power steering injects more weight off center to give the driver more feedback. The front control arms receive hydraulic bushings. A new electronic rear differential can lock up quicker, and has a shorter final drive. A carbon-ceramic brake system with six-piston calipers clamping 16.5-inch discs in front, 15.4-inch discs in the back, saves 89 pounds of unsprung weight. The brake booster has also been retuned for better modulation and feel.

Ensuring the DBX707 looks the bruiser while still looking like an Aston Martin, the front fascia features a larger grille with double vanes, a new DRL signature, and new intakes and cooling ducts. Along the sides, window dressing comes in dark satin chrome, the gloss black side sills have more depth and sculpting. In back, there's a larger roof spoiler, a redesigned, vented bumper, and a larger rear diffuser fits around a new quad exhaust system in satin black. Soft-close doors counter all that "Oh!' with some "Oooooooh." Standard wheels are 22 inches in two designs; a set of 23 inchers is optional. Despite the added bulk seen in profile, approach and departure angles haven't changed from the standard DBX.

Inside, accessing the meat of the crossover's performance will be easier thanks to a redesigned lower instrument panel with switchgear to access drive and suspension modes, ESP settings, Auto or Manual gear selection, and the active exhaust settings. Sport seats come standard, comfort seats are a no-cost option, both are heated and with 16-way power adjustment. When Aston Martin revamped its configurator, it created interior environments: The one known as Accelerate will be the stock choice here, but Inspire Comfort and Inspire Sport can be swapped in. Switchgear comes in dark chrome, matching the greenhouse trim outside, bright chrome and carbon fiber on the options menu.

Company boss Tobias Moers has mentioned a run at the Nürburgring's SUV record, that trophy currently sitting in Stuttgart thanks to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sealing a time of 7:38.925.

The DBX707 enters production shortly, first deliveries due in the second quarter of this year. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $235,086 after destination, $55,100 more than its entry-level progenitor.