Nissan teases 2023 Z's Super Bowl debut in 'Thrill Driver' series

Nissan is ramping up toward its Super Bowl reveal of the 2023 Z with a series of teaser videos dubbed "Thrill Driver." So far, the company has released parts I and II in the action parody series starring Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. The teasers introduce the stars as elements of a crew embarking on what we can only assume is some sort of heist.

Both clips are mere 30-second teasers packed with quick cuts of over-the-top action and quick intros to the series' characters: Dragon (Levy), Hotshot (Gurira), and Pointman (Bautista). The series will presumably play out in the coming weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, when the 2023 Z will make its TV debut, much like its ancestor did way back in 1990.

It's a bit more tongue-in-cheek (think "Fast & Furious" rather than "James Bond") than BMW's famous promotional series, "The Hire," but we can't help but think of Clive Owen evading the bad guys whenever something like this comes along. Nissan says the series will also benefit from an appearance by established brand ambassador Brie Larson.