The Rolex 24 at Daytona is over, and the pretty pictures are coming in. We’ve assembled a medley of images for you to pore over to see the best of the race.

In case you missed it, Acura won the overall race, finishing both first and second and beating out the highly competitive Cadillacs. The pink and white Meyer Shank Racing car you see in the photos is the winning car. Meanwhile, the Konica Minolta blue and black Acura came in second.

As beautiful as these photos are, the environment in which the racers were forced to compete was far from that. Extremely cold temperatures for Florida made getting heat into the tires difficult, leading to spins, crashes and plenty of racing under a yellow flag.

Being a 24-hour race, you get tons of different lighting situations throughout, which means photographers can get creative. Some of the night photography is especially eye-catching with its long exposures, but sunrise is easily the most beautiful time to witness during the race, as the sun rises over the ocean east of the track.

Scroll through, above, to see the action from tons of different vantage points.

