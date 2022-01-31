2022 Mitsubishi Outlander recalled over potentially faulty fuel pump

Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 17,000 units of the 2022 Outlander due to a potential issue with the fuel pump's wiring. It explained that not all of the SUVs included in the campaign are fitted with a faulty fuel pump, but it's recalling a relatively large batch of cars to be on the safe side.

The company told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that affected examples of the Outlander were built with a fuel pump whose commutator and wires weren't fused properly during the production process, an issue which results in poor continuity. This can cause the commutator and the brushes in the fuel pump to wear abnormally, which can cause the part to stop sending gasoline to the engine — in turn, the engine would suddenly stall or not start. The issue is due to an error made by a subcomponent supplier, according to the firm.

Mitsubishi wrote that the recall includes 16,616 units of the new-for-2022 Outlander in the United States, though it estimates that only about 1% of those are fitted with a defective fuel pump. Affected vehicles were built between February 8, 2021, and October 12, 2021.

Owners of affected cars will be notified by mail starting in March 2022. They'll need to bring their Outlander to the nearest service center to get the fuel pump replaced with an updated part free of charge. Motorists will also be able to get expenses related to the defect (like a towing bill, presumably) reimbursed by contacting Mitsubishi's customer relations department once they receive the recall notification letter.

