Kia recalling 410,000 vehicles for airbags that might not inflate

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 of its vehicles in the U.S. because the airbags could fail to inflate in a crash.

Here is the summary of the recall from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Sedona, Soul, Soul EV, 2017-2018 Forte, and 2017 Forte Koup vehicles. The Air Bag Control Unit (ACU) cover may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit. Circuit damage may result in deactivated air bags that will not deploy in a crash.

Kia says the problem surfaced in Korea last July. The company has received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims. Fortunately, no crashes or injuries were reported.

Dealers will inspect the Airbag Control Unit and either update its software or replace the unit. As always with recalls, the work will be done free of charge.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21. Owners may also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Speaking of airbag recalls, this is a good time to remind you of a separate matter: Tens of millions of vehicles from many automakers are equipped with Takata airbags and remain under recall — at 67 million, it's the largest vehicle recall in history. But millions of Americans are unaware that they are driving vehicles affected by the recall, because they are not the original owners and the manufacturers' recall notices never reached them. Take a moment to check out NHTSA's Takata recall overview page, and enter your vehicle's VIN number to determine whether you are affected by an outstanding recall.