VW ID.Buzz production-spec interior appears in leaked photos

The production VW ID.Buzz electric van will be officially revealed in just over a month. But we're getting an early peek at the inside of the Buzz, since it appears someone was snapping photos of the van from earlier teasers (the one with the rainbow-stripe camouflage). The photos come to us from the forum VW ID Talk, and they give us an impressively clear look at the cabin. We definitely approve of the color scheme.

The standout feature of this van is the orange and off-white upholstery. It's all cloth, and the orange inserts are further highlighted by geometric top stitching. The seats also have "ID." embroidered in the backs in the contrasting white hue. There's also orange trim on the dashboard and the doors.

The seats are laid out with typical captains' chairs up front, and a three-across bench in the rear. Interestingly, this particular van appears to be a two-row model, as there are no seatbelts for a third row, and the rear platform doesn't seem to be hiding seats. Those rear platforms allow for a flat load floor with the second-row seats folded. It's not clear if the second-row seats are removable. The second row does at least slide and recline. They also have little van silhouettes molded in the side plastic. The rear platforms appear to be removable so that taller items can fit upright. We imagine that with the platforms in place and the rear seats down, this would be a great layout for setting up some kind of mattress for camping.

The dashboard looks extremely similar to the design used in the ID.4. There's a hexagonal instrument cluster ahead of the steering wheel that houses a screen for information. A large touchscreen stands proud of the dash in the center. The extra height of the van is put to use by incorporating flip-out cupholders below the air vents. The pedals have the pause and play symbols for the brake and throttle, just like the first editions of the ID.4. That, as well as the power seat controls, leave us thinking this is a fairly high-spec Buzz.

These interior shots also give us a hint at the exterior. The door jambs reveal that this Buzz has a two-tone paint scheme. The top is white, and the lower half is metallic orange.

We think this color scheme is really going to pop and show off the Buzz in the best possible way. We can't wait to see it, but indeed, we must. At least we'll only be waiting until March 9.

