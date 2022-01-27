Nissan recalls nearly 800,000 Rogues for potential fire risk

Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 Rogues sold in model years 2014-2016 to address a wiring harness that can become corroded by exposure to moisture in the driver's side foot well. The issue is exacerbated by salty environments and can lead to electrical malfunctions and even fires if left unaddressed.

"In affected vehicles, if water and salt collect in the driver’s side foot well, it may wick up the dash side harness tape and enter the connector," Nissan said in its defect report submitted to NHTSA. "If this occurs, the dash side harness connector may corrode and possibly cause issues such as driver’s power window or power seat inoperative, AWD warning light ON, battery discharge, and/or thermal damage to the connector. In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury."

Any of the above symptoms could indicate the presence of corrosion, and owners should limit their time behind the wheel if any of them occur. However, Nissan does not yet have a final remedy in place, nor has it instructed owners to park their vehicles until further notice. The automaker says it is aware of three possible incidents related to the defect, however no injuries or fatalities were reported. Nissan says it is studying the issue and expects the repair to be available in spring 2022.

Notices are being circulated to dealers as of January 25; owners should expect information from Nissan starting in March.