New survey results from J.D. Power just dropped today concerning the satisfaction of electric vehicle owners with their cars.

Among non-luxury manufacturers, the Kia Niro EV ranked highest with a score of 744 (out of a potential 1,000). In second place, we have the Ford Mustang Mach-E with a score of 741.

As for the “premium” segment, Tesla took both first and second in J.D. Power’s survey. The Model 3 ranked No. 1 at 777 points, and the Model Y trailed with 770 points.

How does J.D. Power arrive at these rankings, you ask? It asked owners of EVs to score their cars in a variety of categories including: accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; interior and exterior styling; safety and technology features; service experience; and vehicle quality and reliability.

From there, we arrive at a score. Looking at the EV market in general, J.D. Power posits that those making the initial leap into electric car ownership are highly satisfied with their experience — the same goes for those who have owned EVs in the past. On average, “satisfaction” of new EV owners with their cars is at 754. That number ticks upward to 766 for owners who have owned an EV prior to their current one.

J.D. Power found that the top purchase reason to buy new for previous EV owners is the improvement in driving range versus older EVs, as 86% of mass market buyers and 87% of premium market buyers cited this aspect of ownership as their reasoning to buy what they did. In one rather “duh” conclusion, J.D. Power also says it found that ownership satisfaction is higher when receiving their EV tax credit is an easier process.

Lastly, J.D. Power says that the top three problem areas for new EVs are infotainment issues, exterior quality problems and squeaks/rattles.

