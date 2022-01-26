Get the latest car news and reviews delivered to your inbox with the Autoblog Daily Digest. Click here to sign up.
  2. Report
Report

Volkswagen CEO Diess in quarantine with COVID-19

The infection is reportedly isolated to the exec and business is going on as usual

Jan 26th 2022 at 8:30AM

BERLIN - Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess has contracted the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson confirmed that the 63-year-old had been infected, as initially reported by Business Insider.

Diess had already received a booster vaccination, which means he can leave quarantine after seven days if he tests negative. He did not have any major meetings planned in the next week.

All employees with whom Diess had personal contact had been tested and had not been infected.

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X