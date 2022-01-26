2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class costs $2K more than last year

Mercedes-Benz has released pricing information for the new 2022 C-Class. Offered in a number of configurations, including three trim levels, the fifth-generation C-Class will cost about $2,000 more than its predecessor when it lands in showrooms in the spring of 2022.

The only version of the new C-Class that will be available at launch is the C300. It's powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, though a 48-volt mild-hybrid system increases those figures for short bursts of time. Rear-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission come standard, and Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is optional.

Buyers will have initially have three trim levels to choose from: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Pricing for the entry-level rear-wheel-drive model starts at $44,600, while adding the 4Matic system increases that figure to $46,600. Both figures include a mandatory $1,050 destination charge. For context, the 2021 C-Class starts at $42,650 once the same destination charge enters the equation. The new model's list of standard features includes 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, a sunroof, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch touchscreen for the MBUX infotainment system. The screen is tilted towards the driver by six degrees.

Mercedes-Benz charges $46,850 for the mid-range C300 Exclusive and $2,000 more for the 4Matic model. In addition to the Premium trim's features, the Exclusive includes front and rear parking sensors, Active Parking Assist technology, a surround-view system with Guard 360˚ functionality, enhanced ambient lighting, illuminated door sills, a wireless device charger, and a Burmester 3D surround-sound system.

The range-topping model — for the time being, at least; more variants are on the way — starts at $48,550 with rear-wheel-drive and $50,550 with all-wheel-drive. For the money, buyers are treated to a navigation system with an augmented video function and a head-up display.

Several standalone options and option packages are available. Buyers who select the Premium trim can add navigation, for example. Ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic roof, SiriusXM satellite radio compatibility, and a bundle that adds USB ports (including quick-charging ones) are options across the board, while the Pinnacle can be ordered with a dashcam and an integrated toll pass.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the United States will begin receiving the new 2022 C-Class this spring. While the station wagon will not be sold on our shores, the range will grow when the AMG-developed C63 returns — with a four-cylinder engine instead of a V8.