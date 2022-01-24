Porsche's PCM 6.0 infotainment adds better electric charging planner and more

Porsche announced its new PCM 6.0 infotainment system last year, but today the company has a few updates to share with us about this software.

The most important update arrives for Taycan owners, who will get to experience a revamped charging planner. New in this update, the planner now prioritizes charging stations with a higher energy output. Porsche specifically says it will attempt to bring you to chargers that offer speeds of 150 kW and higher to take advantage of the Taycan’s super-fast charging capability. Additionally, Porsche has factored in the time it takes to start and end the charging process to your arrival time, such that you get a more accurate time predicted by the navigation system. And lastly, a new view mode allows you to zoom in and out in your immediate vicinity to survey charging stations and also determine if they are available for use or already taken. A filter in this mode allows you to sort the charging stations by their charging speed, so you can spot the fast ones, too.

Beyond that, there are other updates that are applied to the Taycan, 911, Cayenne and Panamera. The interface itself is getting a heavy dose of color to make the icons easier to differentiate from each other. Plus, Porsche says it’s improved its voice assistant for better performance and greater use across various vehicle functions.

The last update is to do with Spotify and its new integration into the infotainment system. You’ll be able to login to your Spotify account on the vehicle itself, which means you can stream directly from the car instead of using your phone via Bluetooth, or Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Porsche says all of these updates will be fitted to newly-produced models, starting at some point in the next few weeks. It does not, however, provide details on when already-produced cars will be receiving the features. Porsche has said in the past that its PCM 6.0 infotainment will receive over-the-air updates to keep the software current, so it should just be a matter of time before existing cars with PCM 6.0 receive the upgrades.

Related video: