Lamborghini set an all-time delivery record in 2021, and almost all of its production capacity for 2022 is already spoken for. It plans to keep the momentum going by releasing four new models in 2022, according to a recent report, including updated variants of its best-sellers.

Speaking to British magazine Car, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann revealed that 2022 will be the last year that the firm launches only cars powered exclusively by an internal combustion engine; everything that comes after will be either a hybrid or electric. We're not there yet, though, and Lamborghini has a few exciting non-electrified products in its pipeline. We'll see two evolutions of the Huracán, the executive confirmed, and we're guessing that one is the rally-inspired model that our spies have spotted testing in the snowy parts of Europe. It looks like the V10-powered coupe will draw inspiration from the Sterrato concept (pictured) that made its debut in June 2019.

At the other end of the Raging Bull spectrum, the hot-selling Urus will receive its first major update since its unveiling in 2017. What's intriguing is that Winkelmann said that "the facelift will be split in two." Could one be the hybrid model that's in the works? Time will tell.

Those are the four new models that Lamborghini will unveil in 2022 — unless the company has other surprises up its sleeve. Enthusiasts waiting for the Aventador's successor will need to be patient because it's not due out until 2023, according to the same report. When it lands, it will pack a plug-in hybrid powertrain built around a new naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Separate reports claim that the model will be its own thing; it won't borrow styling cues from the Sián introduced in 2019 or from the sold-out born-again Countach presented in 2021.

"And then, in 2024, we will have the Urus and the Huracán follow-ups, [and they'll be] plug-in hybrid cars," Winkelmann said. He stopped short of telling Car which engine will power the Huracán's replacement, but the publication speculates that the model will ditch the sonorous V10 and downsize to a V8. Interestingly, the eight-cylinder will reportedly be developed in-house. It will feature a 10,000-rpm redline and it will be capable of burning synthetic fuel. Unverified reports claim that the hybrid system's total output will lie in the vicinity of 850 horsepower.

Looking much further ahead, the first battery-electric Lamborghini will join the range during the second half of the 2020s as a fourth model line. Here again, details with the factory's stamp of approval are few and far between. We know the EV is in the planning stages.

"We are still in the strategy planning, we are still in the phase where we are putting together all of the numbers. We are looking into volumes, we are looking into geographical distributions, we are looking into the financials, all of these things, but we have a pretty good idea of where this is going to end. I'm pretty convinced that we will find a good solution, a good way to do it," Winklemann summed up.

He predicted that points like "the set-up, the driving experience, the brakes, the suspension, and the power-to-weight ratio" will be more important for the EV than they are for today's crop of Lamborghini models. What this will look like in showrooms is up in the air. An earlier report claims that the battery-powered bull will take the form of a four-door sedan with a 2+2 seating layout, but nothing is set in stone.