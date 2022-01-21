2022 Ford Shelby F-150 Raptor revealed, won't let you forget what it is

Shelby has taken the wraps off its latest take on the F-150 Raptor. Based on Ford's third-generation ground pounder, it rides on a version of its all-new coil spring and five-link suspension. With those solid underpinnings, Shelby is calling it the most polished performance truck that it's built to date and proudly plasters its name throughout.

The biggest change comes under the hood, where a high-flow intake, aluminum intercooler and ECU tune of Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 increases output to over 525 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. That's 75 more ponies and 100 more pound-feet than the factory Raptor.

There's a lift kit involved, but Shelby doesn't specify how tall. They only state that it's by BDS, so if it's the off-the-shelf kit then we can safely assume a four-inch bump. It's held up by 18-inch wheels of Shelby's own design wrapped in 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 Mud Terrain tires. The Raptor can be ordered from Ford with 37-inchers too, but only if you order the $6,150 801A equipment package, and those come with all-terrains. With the Shelby, though, you get a third pair locked in a Shelby-logo'ed chase rack.

In fact, Shelby logos can be found all over the truck, and we do mean all over. The name appears on the rocker panel decal stripes, the tailgate, the floormats, the air intake, on serial number plaques in both the engine bay and the interior, the bed sides mere inches from their appearance on the aforementioned chase rack and molded in bright red in massive block letters across the grille.

Shelby adds painted steel bumpers of their own design to the front and rear as well. Both have dual 10-inch swaths of LED driving lights on either end, but you won't be under any lack of lumens. The front rocks an additional 30-inch LED light bar, while the rear adds two LED taillights in addition to the ones already supplied by Ford. The chase rack illuminates with an additional 50-inch light bar as well.

Inside, the main upgrade are leather seats that look like the back of a motorcycle glove, a mosaic of black, gray and red that, naturally, have the word "Shelby" stitched into them. The aftermarket trifecta of tinted windows, billet pedals and carbon fiber inserts complete the cabin.

Pricing starts at $124,820 for the Shelb-ified Raptor, a nearly $60,000 ask over the standard-issue one from Dearborn. You could almost buy two Raptors, which start at $65,840 each. Or, just stick with the one and modify it yourself for far less. Then you can put your own name on it.

