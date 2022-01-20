Win a Tesla Model Y and a $4.3 million L.A. mansion

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

If you’re a fan of sunshine, beaches and luxury performance cars, this giveaway is for you. Omaze is giving away not only a Tesla Model Y, but a 5-bedroom, 6-bath modern farmhouse in the City of Angels.

Here’s what we said about the Model Y when we last drove it:

"The Model Y Long Range’s 316-mile boundary embarrasses the Audi’s official range of 204 miles, or the Jaguar’s 234 miles. That yawning range gap is the difference between easy round-trips and thumb-twiddling charging stops and detours — or roads not taken at all. (The Model Y’s ingenious heat pump, a first for any Tesla, should help preserve driving range in cold climates).

"Even the $62,900 Model Y Performance version, with 456 horsepower and 497 pound-feet of torque, manages 291 miles of range. And the Performance’s vicious, 3.5-second slap to 60 mph will leave the Jaguar and Audi wondering what hit them. That 3.5-second moon shot is faster than several vastly pricier fossil-fueled SUVs, including the Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

"For $10,000 less than the Performance edition, the Long Range — also with dual electric motors, one per axle — generates 384 horses, 376 pound-feet of torque, and a Tesla-cited 4.8-second scamper to 60 mph. Perhaps more impressive than stoplight speed is the way the Model Y catapults from 30, 70, or 90 mph, with the merest squeeze of throttle. Passing internal-combustion cars in the Tesla is so easy, it’s not even fair. But it is fun.

"Tesla buyers will spend just $550 a year on electricity (by EPA estimate) to cover 15,000 miles, versus $900 for the Audi and $850 for the Jag. And while the Audi drives wonderfully — just not for very far — it plops nearly 1,400 extra pounds on the scales, at 5,843 pounds versus a maximum 4,475 for the Model Y."

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Rebuilding Together, which Omaze says “is devoted to repairing the homes of veterans, people with disabilities and neighbors with low-income to help keep our communities intact. Long-term projects include revitalizing entire neighborhoods by bringing together local volunteers and leaders to improve parks, schools, community centers and nonprofit facilities. Additionally, Rebuilding Together is instrumental in recovery efforts after natural disasters, helping residents rebuild their homes and lives.”

If you want this combo, and who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is February 4, 2022.

