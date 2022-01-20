Mercedes-AMG hasn't done anything (too) crazy with the current-generation G-Class yet, so tuner Brabus is taking matters into its own hands. It has once again created a pickup truck out of a G63. It's called the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack with 789 horsepower and a set of portal axles.

It's a build that makes sense: pickup trucks and high-performance SUVs are both in hot demand, and the 800 Adventure is pegged right where the two intersect. Brabus started the project by chopping off the sheet metal behind the rear seats to create a small cargo box. It added a roll bar, presumably for style and rigidity reasons, and it kept the G's side-hinged rear door; there's no bottom-hinged tailgate like you'd find on, say, a Ram 1500. Several carbon fiber add-ons add a finishing touch to the over-the-top look that Brabus seeks to achieve. That's not all, though: the engine exhales through a pair of carbon exhaust tips with integrated ambient lights. We can't make this up.

Over 200 interior parts are specific to this build, including the leather upholstery on the seats (which features fish scale-like stitching) and in the footwells, several yards of carbon fiber trim, many of the switches, and the speaker covers. Of course, Brabus is willing to let customers with a particularly fat wallet work with its design team to create a one-off-a-kind build. What you see doesn't have to be what you get.

Portal axles make the 800 Adventure taller and wider than the regular-production G63. They're similar in concept to the units that Mercedes-Benz fitted to the G550 4×4², among other Gs, and to several variants of the Unimog. The task of spinning these axles goes to an evolution of the G63's twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8. It develops 789 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and it's bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission linked to a pair of steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Brabus quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 4.8 seconds, which is incredible considering we're talking about a mammoth of a truck, and a top speed that's electronically limited to 130 mph.

Brabus hasn't announced pricing information, or how many examples of the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack it plans to build.

