Porsche unleashes other Taycan Sport Turismo trims, but not for us

Porsche bestowed upon us the 2022 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, but the sleek, beautiful wagon was only ever revealed in GTS form here in the U.S. Today, we get to see the rest of the Sport Turismo trims, but unfortunately, they’re not meant for American consumption. We’re to enjoy the GTS Sport Turismo in the U.S., but the other trims are for Europe.

Even if America won’t get these, we’re still going to gawk at them from afar. Similar to the regular Taycan, the Taycan Sport Turismo will be offered in base, 4S, GTS, Turbo and Turbo S versions in Europe. Porsche released photos of all these models with this news dump, so you can enjoy all the pretty wagons in the gallery above.

Power output lines up with the Taycan variants we’re allowed to buy here in the U.S. The base is rear-wheel drive and offers 322 horsepower. Meanwhile, the monstrous all-wheel-drive Turbo S maxes out at 751 horsepower with the overboost function. If maximum range is the bogey, Porsche says the 4S with the Performance Battery Plus is the best you’ll get. It’s rated for 309 miles on the WLTP cycle. For reference, the Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery Plus sold in the U.S. is EPA-rated for 227 miles.

Find a charger that reaches the Taycan’s peak charging speeds, and Porsche says both the standard and Performance battery packs will recharge from 5-80% in 22 minutes and 30 seconds — yes, Porsche really does quote the time down to the second.

We can hope that Porsche decides to gift us with the other Sport Turismo models down the road, but for now, we’ll have to be happy with the Cross Turismo. If you’re in Europe, these new Sport Turismo models should be hitting the streets come spring this year.

