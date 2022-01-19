Ford recalls 200,000 vehicles for brake lights that won't turn off

Ford and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a new recall for nearly 200,000 vehicles because their brake lights may not turn off. Drivers of affected vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions may also be able to shift the vehicles out of Park even when their foot is off the brake. That increases the risk of a rollaway and could cause a crash.

According to documentation posted on NHTSA's recall hub, a separated brake pedal bumper is to blame for the issue. The recall applies to "certain 2014-2015 Fusion, Lincoln MKZ and 2015 Mustang vehicles originally sold or ever registered, in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii." The safety regulator adds that "exposure to certain environmental conditions, such as high temperatures, high humidity and salt air can cause the brake pedal bumper to disintegrate and separate from the brake pedal."

Owners of affected vehicles should expect notification of the recall in early March. They will be directed to the dealership of their choice to have their brake pedal bumpers and clutch pedal bumpers replaced free of charge.

