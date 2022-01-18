Porsche Design celebrates anniversary with 911 Edition 50 Years

Porsche Design is celebrating its 50th anniversary with yet another limited-edition 911 dubbed (quite Germanically) the 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design.

This package for the already-unobtanium 911 Targa 4 GTS gets unique interior and exterior treatments including satin-black exterior accents (the center-lock Turbo S wheels, Targa bar and "Porsche Design" badges all get this finish) and gloss black brake calipers. There's also a "50 Years" badge on the engine cover.

Inside, there's a numbered dash applique (we hesitate to call it a plaque; it looks more like a repurposed exterior badge with a numbered strip underneath it) and embossed headrests. There's also a unique wheel logo and the center console lid boasts the signature of Ferry Porsche's son, Ferdinand Alexander, who first spearheaded Porsche Design. Porsche also threw in some popular equipment (18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, seat belts in Slate Grey, and the Sport Chrono Package) to sweeten the deal.

And of course, there are new watches. Well, "new" is a bit generous. The first is a Porsche Design Chronograph 1 designed to be be a modern take on the original watch released in 1972; each 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design will be delivered with one of these. The second watch is more exclusive and will be sold directly to customers. Limited to just 500 units (rather than the 750-piece run accompanying the car), they will retail for $7,700 and Porsche says they follow the original 1972 Chronograph 1 design, completely unchanged.

Porsche says the 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design will arrive in U.S. dealers this spring, but chances are the allocations will be spoken for before you find the number for your favorite salesperson. Welcome to 2021.

