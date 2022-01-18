2022 Lexus LX 600 starts at nearly $90,000

Lexus unveiled pricing for the 2022 LX 600 SUV by uploading the new truck's configurator. Financially, there's good news for American shoppers who want the 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser but can't have it: the LX 600 isn't much more expensive than the outgoing Toyota. Last year's two-row, entry-level Land Cruiser started at $85,665 after destination. The entry-level, two-row 2022 LX 600 starts at $88,245 after the $1,345 destination fee — which has gone up by $50 — an increase of $2,580, but for the completely new model with additional luxury trimmings. The price difference is even less between LX generations, with the new one costing a scant $470 more than the 2021 LX 570. Pricing for all five trims is below.

Base: $88,245

Premium: $96,345

F Sport: $102,345

Luxury: $104,345

Ultra Luxury: $127,345

All trims sit on the same TNGA-F body-on-frame chassis as the Land Cruiser and are powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Lexus features adjustable ride height and suspension stiffness. The former adjusts automatically between low for easier access, normal for pavement driving and two lifted heights for off-roading. And to assist with off-roading, the Lexus gets Crawl Control off-road cruise control, multiple terrain modes including an automatic one, and surround cameras that even show under the truck to help avoid banging together rocks and vulnerable parts of the car.

Inside, the dual-screen infotainment system features a 12.3-inch upper touchscreen that handles audio, navigation and other vehicle settings and information displays. The lower 7-inch touchscreen is mainly used for climate control and comfort settings. The interface and operating system for the infotainment is the same system that made its debut in the completely redesigned Lexus NX. In our experience, it's a massive improvement over past Lexus systems, though not quite a class-leader.

The base model comes with two rows and seating for five. The Premium adds a third row for seven-person seating and offers more package options like the 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. The new F Sport trim sports telltale exterior signs like a black mesh grille and 22-inch forged aluminum wheels. Mechanically, it's upgraded with a limited-slip differential, sport-tuned adaptive dampers and an exclusive rear stabilizer bar.

Luxury boasts finer leather and audio. The Ultra Luxury shrinks seating space to four people, giving rear occupants two extremely comfortable, reclining captain's chairs with massage functions. They're separated by a large center console with controls to operate various comfort settings. Large rear displays show entertainment, and the front passenger seat can be moved forward to provide more space for the rear passenger-side seat's recline function and extendable ottoman.

The 2022 LX 600 is expected to reach dealers this quarter.

