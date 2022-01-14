Toyota went all-in on performance at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, and the company’s efforts weren’t just limited to gasoline-powered cars. Therefore, we get the Toyota bZ4X GR Sport Concept. Yeah, the name sounds even more like a fax machine now with “GR” tacked onto the end of bZ4X.

If you’ve already seen the news on the Subaru Solterra STI Concept, then you may have presumed this was inevitable from Toyota. After all, what one of these mechanical twins does is almost certain to result in the other also taking part. Unfortunately, Toyota’s modifications to the bZ4X are similar to the Solterra’s, in that they are narrow in scope and don’t add much in the way of performance.

In total, Toyota says it has added larger tires, sport seats and matte black exterior panels. And that’s all. Nothing has been done to the electric powertrain, and the suspension is the same as before, too.

That’s not what we’d expect from GR, but since this is branded as a "GR Sport," the changes are largely appearance related. The big wheels and tires certainly give the crossover a more menacing look, but what we really want is more performance from the electric drive system. The production model coming to the U.S. maxes out at 214 horsepower with all-wheel drive. We can hope that Toyota expands on this package with a true GR model one day for a production version of the bZ4X with the GR badge attached to it.

