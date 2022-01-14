2022 Subaru Solterra STI concept revealed, not what you expect

Subaru wasted no time in giving the Solterra, its first series-produced electric car, the STI treatment. Part of it, anyways. It introduced a concept called Solterra STI at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon that features a sportier-looking exterior design and a stock drivetrain.

Displayed next to the Nürburgring-bound STI E-RA, the Solterra STI stands out with a body kit that includes a front splitter, rocker panel extensions on both sides, winglets on either side of the rear bumper and a roof-mounted spoiler. Many of these add-ons are painted cherry red to create a visual link between the Solterra STI and some of the other STI-badged cars that Subaru displayed in the Japanese capital.

Black 20-inch wheels with cherry red accents add a finishing touch to the exterior design. Subaru hasn't released interior photos.

Enthusiasts have come to expect a lot from the STI badge: it denoted a half-liter increase in displacement and a 42-horsepower bump, among other upgrades, when added to the last-generation WRX. And yet, it doesn't sound like Subaru made significant powertrain or chassis modifications to the Solterra STI, meaning the crossover should accelerate, brake and handle exactly like the outdoorsy, family-friendly model that's headed for production. Power comes from a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that zap the four wheels with 215 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. Maximum driving range should check in at about 220 miles, according to early estimates.

Subaru hasn't revealed whether the Solterra STI concept will eventually end up in showrooms or if it's merely a design exercise.

