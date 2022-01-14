The new Nissan Z may not be on sale yet, but we still got to see a customized version at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Yes, Nissan itself decided to put together a custom model to show off with the not-so-creative name of Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto. Nissan didn't give much information about the car, but as far as we can tell, it's mainly to get buyers' and customizers' brains turning as to how they'll personalize their Zs.

The Customized Proto takes the retro theme of the production car and runs with it. The front end features the biggest change with a split bumper. The narrow upper grille looks even more like that of the original 240Z, and some of the Autoblog staff find it to be an improvement over the production design. Down the sides, modest fender flares are added for extra visual width and to fit wider tires. Those tires are wrapped around wheels seemingly inspired by the famous RS Watanabe wheel design.

The back isn't as obviously changed as the front, but there are plenty of interesting details to notice on closer inspection. The ducktail spoiler is a clear throwback to the original Z's, and that's hammered home by the classic Fairlady Z script on the back. The dual exhaust ends with some unique quad exhaust tips, with the tips forming circles on either side. And the whole car is finished in vivid orange with black accents on the hood, spoiler and side stripes.

We're quite fond of this modified Z, and it has us excited to see what the rest of the aftermarket has planned for the car when it actually goes on sale.

Related Video: