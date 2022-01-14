3 essential products designed to keep kids warm and secure in the car seat

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter can be a tricky time for traveling with or without kids, but throw a toddler or two into the mix and it can become downright hectic. It's always important to keep your child strapped in correctly to a car seat, but if they're wearing a big winter coat to keep them warm, the seat may not be capable of doing its job as well as designed. According to healthychildren.org, "As a general rule, bulky clothing, including winter coats and snowsuits, should not be worn underneath the harness of a car seat. In a car crash, fluffy padding in a coat immediately flattens out from the force, leaving extra space under the harness. A child can then slip through the straps and be thrown from the seat." Clearly, this worst-case-scenario is to be avoided at all costs. Luckily, these products are designed to help your child stay warm while harnessed in.

Key Features

Made of 100% polyester

Features a fleece lining

Zipper closure

Machine washable

Available in sizes from 0-3 months to 24 months

Crash tested for safety

The Buckle Me Baby coat is a solution created specifically for the problem above. This jacket keeps your child warm without the need for traditional winter jacket poofiness. The coat has a fleece lining, zipper closure and is machine washable. There's even a full snowsuit version. The jackets feature a dual-fold design meant to "maintain absolute contact between the car seat harness and your child while in the seat". Learn more about the jacket right here.

Key Features

Pull-over

Machine washable

Built-in hood

Double layer

Non-constricting

Can fit children from 6 months to 5 years old

Available in many unique patterns

These ponchos are a great option if your child doesn't like feeling constricted by a traditional jacket. They're easy to put on and take off and are essentially like a wearable blanket, with an optional hood! Like the Buckle Me Baby jacket above, this poncho is made to allow secure contact between your child and a car seat harness, while also keeping them warm and cozy. You can check out the poncho right here and learn more if you're interested.

Key Features

Extends A/C or heat to the backseat

Easy installation - no tools needed

Versions available for use with front- or rear-facing car seats

Makes it easier for kids to stay warm in the back without the need for a sweltering driver up front

If you don't like the idea of any kind of extra layer of clothing on your kid while they're in the car seat, this could be just what you're looking for. This unique product provides an entirely different solution than jackets or ponchos by routing warm air from your vents directly onto the child. It's easy to install, effective, and since it's not an article of clothing, your kid will never grow out of it. If this seems more your speed, you can learn more about the Noggle right here.