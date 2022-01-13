GM PowerBase trademark hints at Silverado EV's onboard outlets

Pro Power Onboard, meet PowerBase. The former is Ford's name for the electrical power supply for accessories found on the F-150, the latter is General Motors' version of the same that was introduced with the all-electric Silverado. GM Authority found a trademark application the automaker filed with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office on January 3 this year, two days before GM revealed the battery-powered Silverado. In the Goods and Services tag, the description includes "Power inverter for use in a motor land vehicle."

Having been able to see the competition in action, GM engineers created PowerBase to roughly match specs with Pro Power Onboard. The Ford system offers a maximum of 9.6 kilowatts of power in the coming F-150 Lightning, GM's will offer 10.2 kilowatts of power. Pro Power OnBoard comes with 10 120V electrical outlets throughout the F-150 Lightning, as well as a 240V outlet in the bed, making 11 in total. PowerBase will come with 10 outlets spread around the truck. We haven't found the high-voltage outlets in images of electric Silverado yet. GM says the Silvy will also be able to charge other EVs and even a home battery system, though — features Ford recently announced for the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with the 7.2-kW Pro Power Onboard and the F-150 Lightning — so we'll assume there's some 240V capability somewhere.

We're sure Silverado and Sierra buyers would love to see PowerBase make its way to the ICE-powered trucks; Ford offers its system in 2.0-kW guise on F-150s with the 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines. There have been rumors of another proper try at a hybrid Silverado for years, but PowerBase on an ICE truck might have to wait until the next generation of Bowtie pickups arrive in 2025.

