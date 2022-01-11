Win a truck 2022 | The best giveaways this week

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The feeling of getting a new truck is wonderful. Winning that new pickup, or even better, your dream pickup, feels even better, or so we would imagine. And Omaze is here with a chance to experience that feeling. You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. The best part? Each paid entry raises money for a worthy cause. See more about these causes at Omaze.

Here are our favorite truck giveaways we’ve found online this week.

Here at Autoblog, most of us have cars that “got away.” For me, there are a few, but one that stands out was an immaculate 1995 Ford F-150 in a gorgeous purple. Purple? Yes, purple. And if you had seen it, you wouldn’t judge. While I would’ve loved to own that pickup and spend my weekends driving it to Rocky Mountain trailheads, it wasn’t meant to be. But even with how cool that truck was, it doesn't hold a candle to this custom 1969 Ford F-100 that Omaze is giving away.

Here are the specs of the restored 1969 Ford F-100 in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 3

Engine: 5.0-liter Coyote V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Royal Maroon and White

Interior Color: Whiskey Brown

Maximum Horsepower: 460 hp

Maximum Torque: 420 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $207,000

Cash Alt: $155,250

Special Features: Whiskey distressed leather interior on seats, headliner, dash and visors; 18” vintage-style billet wheels; 33” BF Goodrich tires; Bluetooth stereo; barn wood bed and tailgate; GT350-inspired wood steering wheel; power-retractable side steps; 4.5” lift; Currie® 9” rear differential; Borla® exhaust; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost; LED lighting throughout; power windows and air conditioning; 3-point seatbelts.

The Land Rover Defender is an icon. An intense, luxurious off-roader that turns heads and can crawl up nearly anything. The problem? For the past 20+ years it hasn't been available in the United States. But this Defender is different. It’s vintage, restored by Himalaya, and it’s powered by a Corvette engine. Plus Omaze is giving it away.

Here are the specs of the Defender in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 4

Engine: 6.2-liter Corvette LS3 crate engine

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Satin Grey

Interior Color: Jet Black

Maximum Horsepower: 430 hp

Maximum Torque: 425 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $210,000

Cash Alt: $157,500

Special Features: Black exterior roll bars and trim; Black 18” Sawtooth wheels with 35” tires; Wilwood brakes; 3" lift; Black diamond-stitched leather sport seats; MOMO Millenium steering wheel; front and rear matching consoles; Himalaya gauge cluster; Himalaya front and rear bumpers, bed-mounted tire carrier, and extended fender flares; Puma hood; LED lighting

