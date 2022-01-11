2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone brings luxury to the full-size truck

The 2022 Toyota Tundra lineup is expanding, even though it has only been around briefly. The latest trim is the Capstone, and as one would expect from a trim of such a name, it caps off the line as the most luxurious model.

Naturally, the Capstone features all kinds of interior and exterior additions to make it both more flashy and more plush. Chrome is a big part of the package, with it appearing on more trim, on the new grille mesh with body-color surround, and in giant letters on the tailgate. The Capstone picks up large 22-inch wheels as well, which are the largest Toyota has offered on a Tundra.

Inside, the seats are wrapped in black-and-white semi-aniline leather. The dash gets open pore walnut trim and an illuminated Capstone logo. Occupants get maximum screen real estate, too, with a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 14-inch infotainment screen and a 10-inch head-up display. The infotainment system runs Toyota's new operating system and user interface that made its debut on the Lexus NX. Additional comfort features added to the cabin are exclusive acoustic glass on the front doors, a panoramic sunroof and a heated steering wheel.

The feature list goes beyond comfort items. The towing package is standard on the Capstone, as is the twin-turbo hybrid V6 that makes 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity is 10,340 pounds, and payload is 1,485 pounds. Adaptive suspension is included, and auto leveling rear air suspension is available. Surround view cameras, power running boards, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping also come standard on this range-topping truck.

The Capstone will be available this spring. The only configuration is the crew cab with 5.5-foot bed. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it will almost certainly be the most expensive Tundra on offer.

