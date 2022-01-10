Tesla raises Full Self Driving to $12,000, adds 'Assertive' mode

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the U.S. price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self Driving" to $12,000 on Jan. 17.

The 20% price rise comes less than two years after Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 from $8,000 in 2020.

"Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US." Musk tweeted. Also, "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release."

Tesla has been expanding the release of upgraded FSD driving-assistance features — like automatically changing lanes and making turns, but the features do not make the vehicles autonomous. As we always point out, the name "Full Self-Driving" is misleading, The same goes for Autopilot. These are not legitimate SAE Level 4 autonomy programs and should not be trusted.

The Verge reports that the new FSD v. 10.3 — which is still a beta version — features an "Assertive Mode" that will let the system roll through stop signs and perform other sketchy driving maneuvers. This is a version that was originally released back in October but was rolled back two days later because of its performance on traffic light left turns, among other issues.

Of "Assertive" mode, Tesla notes that "in this profile, your Model X will have a smaller follow distance, perform more frequent speed lane changes, will not exit passing lanes and may perform rolling stops."

Rolling stops are illegal, left-lane camping is also illegal in many states, and tailgating is always a bad idea.

Includes material from Reuters