Hennessey Venom F5's 'Fury' V8 engine hits the dyno

For those of you who like a dyno run, Hennessey is here with a Venom F5 strapped to the rolling road. This short vid isn't about the car, though, it's about the 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged pushrod V8 that's been nicknamed "Fury." The forged steel block is paired with aluminum pistons, heads, and intake manifold. Those and other ancillaries work together to produce a peak 1,817 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, just 200 rpm short of redline, and a peak 1,193 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm, with at least 1,000 of those torques available from 2,000 to 8,000 rpm. Most importantly, this is the powerplant that Hennessey will use to try and crack 300 miles per hour.

If doing so were only a matter of ponies, the Texas tuner should have the case wrapped up. The Venom sits roughly 200 hp above the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which has cracked the triple ton, and the Koenigsegg Jesko that also aspires to. On top of that, the Venom F5, at 2,998 pounds, weighs 1,363 pounds less than the Bugatti, 133 pounds less than the Jesko. No matter what happens at the far end of the speedometer, specs like a claimed a 0-62 mph time of less than 3 seconds and a 0-124 mph time of less than 5 seconds should be safe bets. Handling won't be neglected, either, with famed GM engineer John Heinricy signed on to help fine tune the car's driving dynamics.

We're still waiting to see the whole car out on test, which should happen imminently, if it hasn't already. There will be 24 hardtop examples to come off the line, 12 for the U.S. and 12 for overseas, each with a price of about $1.6 million.

