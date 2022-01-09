2022 Ford Escape gets some price increases and reductions

Ford gave us an all-new Escape for the 2020 model year, then enhanced the lineup with the Escape PHEV for 2021. There have been few material changes since the all-new model, though, and that doesn't change for 2022. According to Ford Authority, the automaker has made a couple of changes to feature availability the same way it did for the 2021 car. The 2022 Escape SEL won't come standard with roof rails anymore, they'll be a standalone option. And the Escape Titanium's formerly standard Bang & Olufsen audio will become an extra-cost option in the Titanium Elite package. Furthermore, citing "sources familiar with the matter," prices will change on the entire Escape lineup.

The Escape S and SEL trims increase by either $455, $460, or $465. The entry-level S with front-wheel drive goes up $455 to $27,255 after the $1,245 destination charge, the all-wheeler rising by the same amount to $28,755. FA writes that the Escape Titanium Hybrid and Titanium PHEV get more affordable, their prices coming down by $100. The oddball is the base Titanium. Comparing Ford configurator pricing to the previous MSRP of the entry-level Titanium AWD, it looks like Ford has already taken $400 off the price; it once cost $37,700, it's now listed at $37,300.

The 2022 Escape is expected to give way to a lightly refreshed model for 2023. Based on spy shots, the front fascia on next year's car receives the brunt of the overhaul. The headlights are thinner, and they don't sweep far back like the current one. The leading edge of the hood has been moved forward to meet the tops of those headlights. The grille has been moved higher up and also meets the edge of the hood. Combined with a grille shape that's more of a frown than the smiley outgoing grille, the facelift gives the Escape a taller, meaner design, which should serve it well in a market that's favoring more rugged crossovers and SUVs. Plus, it will help it fit in with the Mustang Mach-E, as well as the new Evos and Mondeo in other markets.

There could be some feature changes, but we expect the powertrain lineup to be basically unchanged, including the turbo three-cylinder, turbo four-cylinder, and the hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. At the time of writing, we're still waiting for Ford to announce the 2022 Escape and put the model on its configurator, so it could have a short run before its successor arrives.

